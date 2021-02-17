Usha Rao-Monari (left), seen here with (l-r) Gary White and Matt Damon, co-founders of Water.org; Ricardo Tadeu, African Zone president of AB InBev; and Arianna Huffington, founder of the Huffington Post; at the World Economic Forum on Jan. 17, 2017 in Davos, Switzerland, has been appointed as an Under Secretary General and associate administrator of the UN Development Program. (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Stella Artois)