CHATSWORTH, Calif. – The U.S.-India Political Action Committee Oct. 13 hosted a fundraiser for Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA30), co-chair of the House India Caucus and chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, and Nonproliferation. The group announced that it was working closely with the congressman to drive outcomes that matter, for both India and Indian Americans.
At the fundraiser held here at Toolbox L.A, California chapter head Navneet Chugh said, “We are pleased to support Congressman Sherman who has always been a friend of India. We encourage him to push for a permanent seat for India on the United Nations Security Council. We believe this should be one of the major causes for Indian Americans and for the U.S. Congress, and it is our sincere hope that in time we can achieve this goal as we work together with members of both parties.”
USINPAC added that Chugh, as an Indian American community leader and a respected lawyer with law firms all over the world, would, in his role as chapter head, play a critical role in helping the community move its agenda forward.
The event was held in the wake of the wildfires that swept the area and had impacted the congressman, too. Host Shaun Arora said it was a privilege to have Sherman present, “particularly given that he had to evacuate days earlier due to wildfires. We appreciate all the work the congressman has done on behalf of our district and between India and the U.S. We were able to showcase the job creation activities that take place daily at Toolbox L.A., the innovation hub in his district, and this is important to us and to him.”
Dolly Kapoor, co-founder of USINPAC, concurred with Arora, adding, “Congressman Sherman understands India and he is fully aware of our community’s impact in Washington. We appreciate him.”
In his turn to speak, the congressman said, “There are 4.2 million Indians in the U.S. The community is one of the most affluent and politically active groups. Coming from the biggest democracy, they understand the importance of the democratic process. They understand the power of the vote, and their participation in large numbers in elections cannot be ignored.”
Agreed Kapoor: “This is why USINPAC continues to make the voice of the Indian American community heard. Together, we have the power to bring about positive change for the greater good.”
Sanjay Puri, chairman of USINPAC, thanked Congressman Sherman as well as the USINPAC officials. “USINPAC is fortunate to have chairman Sherman in our corner,” Puri said. “I thank him for all he does for us and for India. He has made sure we are on record in every hearing he holds, and this is extremely important not only for historical purposes but for here and now. The voice of USINPAC in Congress and on the record sends a strong message that our community won’t be silenced when it comes to matters important to us.”
Since its establishment in 2002, USINPAC has worked alongside chairs of caucuses, subcommittees and full committees in the U.S. House and Senate, which have jurisdiction on issues of importance for the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.