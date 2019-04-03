The U.S.-India Political Action Committee March 23 held an event in Washington, D.C., honoring second-term Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi while also announcing the launching of a California chapter.
In announcing the West Coast chapter, USINPAC said attorney Navneet Chugh will serve as the chapter head.
The event also served as a fundraiser for Krishnamoorthi, who is seeking a third term in Illinois’ 8th Congressional District in 2020.
USINPAC co-founder Dolly Kapoor was among the speakers at the event, commending Krishnamoorthi for his work as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, as well as welcoming Chugh to the organization.
“We are deepening our partnership and engaging at the grassroots levels in very practical ways,” Kapoor said, “and, with Mr. Chugh on board, I am positive we will be able to galvanize and engage our California community more fully as we work together locally and federally to move the Indian American agenda forward.”
“USINPAC is pleased to welcome Navneet Chugh as our California chapter head,” Sanjay Puri, chairman and founder of USINPAC, said.
Puri also expressed strong support for Congressman Krishnamoorthi, who was selected as an Assistant Whip and serves on the Steering and Policy Committee.
“Our community is fortunate to have Congressman Krishnamoorthi in the U.S. House of Representatives,” the USINPAC founder added. “And we should continue our support through the ballot box and fundraising efforts.”
Since 2002, USINPAC has successfully represented the Indian American community before the U.S. Congress and state governments throughout the United States, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.