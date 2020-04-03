Vistasp Karbhari, president of the University of Texas at Arlington, announced last month that he would resign from his role, effective immediately, according to a report in insidehighered.com.
His resignation follows the release of an investigation into financial dealings between Karbhari and a university vendor, first reported by the Dallas Morning News.
The report on the investigation into the Indian American educator’s dealings, conducted by a management consulting company, substantiated claims that the university was accepting unqualified students into its nursing program through a program called Direct Admit, the report said. That program immediately admitted online transfer students before evaluating their academic credentials, despite several concerns raised by admissions officers.
Vendor executives “significantly influenced” admissions processes and decisions, the report stated.
It also detailed two international trips Karbhari took with vendor executives.
Karbhari denied the allegations in a letter to the chief audit executive for the UT system, said the insidehighered.com report.
“We hoped to provide a short response, but the investigation report is so flawed due to lack of evidence, insufficient fact gathering, use of factually inaccurate data, and mischaracterizations, that it is impossible to give it any credence and should be rejected outright,” Karbhari wrote.
According to 1080 KRLD, Karbhari has withdrawn his name from consideration for the post of president at the University of Central Florida.
