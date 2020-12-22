An Indian American social entrepreneur and undergraduate student at the University of Texas at Austin’s business school has launched a podcast courtesy of the organization Humanity Rising, where she serves as the head of marketing communications and operations.
Alisha Gupta told India-West in an e-mail that Gen Z is filled with motivated activists and advocates paving away injustices in society. However, they lack the network to make a meaningful and exponential impact.
By launching the “What Cause Inspires You” podcast, Gupta is bringing those stories to the forefront.
“What Cause Inspires You” is a podcast series in which students share the service they are doing in their communities.
“The podcast is currently booked with our next generation’s change makers voicing their movements and providing a community-wide call to action,” Gupta recently told India-West. “We provide students from across the nation, Kentucky, Chicago, LA, Bay Area, Oklahoma, and New York to name a few, a platform to bring awareness to their cause, be it sending e-cards to elderly shelters, creating an app to donate blood, or creating an anti-bullying petition.”
Since then, Gupta have also initiated Professional Perspectives, a sub-series that features interviews with CEOs and experts regarding their insight on social justice and social entrepreneurship.
These episodes allow students to connect with inspirational professionals and build a network of change. Alongside all this, “What Cause Inspires You” hosts bimonthly scholarship challenges to not only gain traction for student-run organizations but also support them financially, Gupta noted.
Gupta, in addition to working at Humanity Rising and serving as the WCIY podcast host, founded the nonprofit Needed But Forgotten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.