At the forthcoming virtual 31st annual Apple 2020 Worldwide Developers Conference, many innovators and entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to connect with a number of Swift Student Challenge winners.
Among them will be 350 Swift Student Challenge winners from 41 different countries and regions, Apple profiled a trio from the U.S., including Palash Taneja.
The students were chosen based on their original Swift playground submission, part of Apple’s annual WWDC student challenge, which recognizes and celebrates the next generation of coders and creators.
Among those Apple profiled – in addition to Taneja – were Sofia Ongele and Devin Green. All three view challenges in the world as opportunities to effect change. Every problem is a call to action — and they are answering, loud and clear, the Apple news release said.
Taneja, 19, grew up in New Delhi, India. Four years ago, he contracted a severe case of dengue fever, a mosquito-borne virus that left him hospitalized, his profile said.
“That whole experience of two to three months of suffering — I think that really inspired me to learn programming and to use it as a problem-solving tool,” said Taneja, who just finished his freshman year at the University of Texas at Austin.
The Indian American went on to create a web-based tool that uses machine learning to predict how mosquito-borne diseases like dengue fever would spread.
And for his Swift Student Challenge submission this year, against the backdrop of COVID-19, Taneja designed a Swift playground that teaches coding while simulating how a pandemic moves through a population, showing how precautions such as social distancing and masks can help slow infection rates, it said.
He created it to help educate young people, after he saw others not taking warnings seriously.
Taneja is also passionate about education. In India, while still a teenager himself, he volunteered teaching English and math at a school for students whose families couldn’t afford to pay tuition, the profile said.
Before he left for college in the U.S., he created a program that translates popular online education videos into roughly 40 languages, so that children who don’t have physical access to quality education can learn on the web, it said.
“I really enjoy working with children, and I think education is one of the things that can create the biggest impact in someone’s life,” said Taneja, “especially someone in a developing country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.