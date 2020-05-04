Murtuza Jadliwala, an Indian American assistant professor in the computer science department of the University of Texas at San Antonio, has been awarded a National Science Foundation’s Faculty Early Career Development, or CAREER, grant.
This prestigious $499,512 five-year award for early career faculty will fund Jadliwala’s research on securing modern ubiquitous sensing and computing technologies, such as mobile, wearable and internet-of-things systems, against private data inference and exfiltration threats, according to a university press release.
Jadliwala is the director of the Security, Privacy, Trust and Ethics in Computing Research Lab in UTSA’s Department of Computer Science.
“Dr. Jadliwala is one of our rising stars and our ninth home-grown NSF CAREER awardee, a remarkable achievement for a CS department with only about 20 tenure-track/tenured faculty. I also credit the excellent tradition of mentorship and nurturing for early career faculty within this department,” said Sushil Prasad, the department chair.
“My project is motivated by the fact that we as humans are living in a society where we are constantly surrounded by sensors, which are continuously sensing every smallest activity/event in our lives,” Jadliwala explained in the release.
“We have sensors in our pockets in the form of smartphones, sensors on our bodies in the form of smartwatches and sensors in our immediate surroundings in the form of smart home devices and appliances. There is no doubt that these devices have improved our lives significantly by enabling useful applications, but at what cost?”
Although individually some of these devices and applications running on them may provide limited means for privacy protection, they do not holistically work across all the different types of devices, sensors and applications surrounding users, noted the release.
“The main challenge is that most of these device and sensor platforms are pretty heterogenous in nature—produced by different manufacturers, running different operating systems or operated by different providers,” Jadliwala said. “As a result, these different systems don’t talk to each other when it comes to holistically protecting users’ privacy. For instance, a protection mechanism on your smartphone that restricts when an application accesses your phone’s camera might not help protect against a snooping surveillance camera in your house.”
To overcome these challenges, Jadliwala – who has a Ph.D. from State University of New York at Buffalo – and his research team will focus on uncovering new security and privacy risks in modern ubiquitous sensing and computing environments comprising of functionally heterogeneous and isolated sensors, devices and applications.
The team will also design and evaluate a promising new approach to protect against uncoordinated and unregulated sensing and actuation in such environments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.