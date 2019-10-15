ASM International, an organization formerly known as the American Society for Metals, recently announced its 2019 cohort of Fellows, which included Indian American Dr. K.S. Ravi Chandran and Indian-origin Dr. Thiyagarajan Sundararajan.
Chandran, a professor at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, was named a Fellow “for pioneering experimental and theoretical research contributions on the physical metallurgy of titanium-boron systems and fatigue of metals leading to development and fundamental knowledge of multiclass materials.”
Chandran’s research is largely in the broad area of materials research including physical/mechanical metallurgy, materials processing, with particular emphasis on theoretical and experimental investigations on metallic materials, Li-ion battery electrodes, nanostructured ceramics, coatings, titanium alloy systems and novel structural material concepts, according to his bio.
His research has been supported by NSF, AFOSR, ARL, ARO, DoE, DARPA, US Magnesium, Ortho Development Corporation, METSO etc., the bio said.
The research includes basic science and fundamental explorations as well as industrial problem solving. Chandran is also consults for industry on engineering failure analysis of structures, components and devices.
He is the author or co-author of over 110 published articles and over 80 technical presentations and three U.S. patents awarded. As research adviser, he supervised the research of three post-doctoral fellows, 10 Ph.D. students, 10 M.S. students and guided seven undergraduate students in their summer research.
Chandran earned a bachelor’s from PSG Institute of Technology in Coimbatore, and a master’s and doctorate from the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore.
Sundararajan is senior general manager and head of Wheels India Limited in Chennai. He was named a Fellow “for notable and impactful contributions in the fields of corrosion science, surface engineering, materials, product and process development in the biomedical, energy and automotive industries."
In 1969, ASM established the Fellow of the Society honor to provide recognition to members for their distinguished contributions to materials science and engineering and to develop a broadly-based forum of technical and professional leaders to serve as advisors to the society.
The solicited guidance, which the Fellows will provide, will enhance the capability of ASM as a technical community of materials science and engineering in the years ahead.
Awards were presented at ASM’s annual Awards Dinner Oct. 1 in Portland, Oregon, during Materials Science & Technology 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.