The Marconi Society Sept. 11 announced its 2018 cohort of Paul Baran Young Scholars, including Indian American Rajalakshmi Nandakumar among those named.
The four scholars — Dr. Di Che, Qurrat-Ul-Ain Nadeem and Dr. Ding Nie the others — were honored for their outstanding research and academic performance, the society said.
“Marconi was the pioneer of wireless communications,” Nandakumar said in a statement. “Being recognized by the Marconi Society is humbling and motivates me to excel even further in this field and to have a much larger impact.”
Nandakumar is doctoral candidate at the University of Washington conducting ground-breaking work that enables the detection of potentially life-threatening health issues using commonly available smartphones, her bio said.
“Our Young Scholar award attracts the world’s brightest young communications researchers,” says Dr. Vinton Cerf, chairman of the Marconi Society. “Rajalakshmi embodies every characteristic that we seek – unparalleled intellectual capability, entrepreneurial spirit and the vision to use her work to better humankind.”
Taking inspiration from the sonar-based navigation system that bats use, Nandakumar created technology that turns an ordinary smartphone into an active sonar system capable of detecting physiological activities, such as movement and respiration, without requiring physical contact with the device, according to the news release.
Her technology has been licensed by a leading provider to help patients detect sleep apnea from the comfort of their own bedrooms, rather than in expensive and uncomfortable sleep lab settings. Nandakumar’s technology is also being tested to detect opioid overdoses, it said.
“I always wanted to find a way to detect physiological signals, like breathing and heart rate, because they are the most commonly used signals for healthcare applications,” said Nandakumar in a statement. “I noticed that many consumer electronics devices have speakers and microphones and decided to see if inaudible signals could help detect physiological movement.”
Her system is disrupting the sleep industry by creating a non-intrusive, low-cost application called ApneaApp for detecting sleep apnea, a breathing disorder affecting millions of people worldwide that often goes undiagnosed.
Before ApneaApp, diagnosing sleep apnea required an expensive polysomnography test that involved an overnight stay in a hospital or sleep clinic connected to a tangle of wires, or in-home systems with high failure rates due to the accidental detachment of sensors during sleep.
ApneaApp, on the other hand, requires no instrumentation of the individual and can track a person’s breathing in a contactless manner from the comfort of their own bedroom. Having proven the effectiveness of the technology, Nandakumar and the University of Washington licensed the technology to ResMed, a global leader in sleep technology and medical devices, her bio said.
The technology was built into the new SleepScore app for Android and iPhone that helps individuals to monitor their sleep quality.
“Rajalakshmi has a knack for selecting problems with high social impact,” Dr. Shyam Gollakota, an associate professor at University of Washington’s Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering and Nandakumar’s adviser, said in a statement.
“What’s incredible is that she has developed technology that seems like science fiction and has gotten it adopted by hundreds of thousands of people in the real world,” Gollakota added. “It is rare for a graduate student to have such impact with even one application, and she is doing it time and again.”
Nandakumar studied at TVS Lakshmi School in Madurai, TamilNadu. After her B.tech at College of Engineering in Guindy, she worked as a research assistant at Microsoft Research India for two years. She later enrolled at the University of Washington, where she is now a fifth year doctoral student.
Her latest work focuses on using sonar to detect opioid overdoses. Nandakumar developed an app that people can download prior to engaging in high-risk behavior that monitors breathing and other movements and automatically alerts emergency services or other help if these activities cease.
The application has been tested at a clinic in Vancouver, Canada and shows promise for saving many lives, it added.
Young Scholar candidates are nominated by their academic advisers. Winners receive a $5,000 prize plus expenses to attend the annual awards event.
