Dr. Muthu Venkateshwaran, a soil and crop science professor at the University of Wisconsin at Platteville, recently received a five-year grant worth $750,000 for research from the National Science Foundation.
“This grant is going to be used for research in understanding how plants associate with different microbes and to understand what genes in plants are needed for growth,” the Indian American researcher told the university newspaper in a report.
The goal of this research is more cost effective, eco-friendly, and sustainable agriculture, the university said.
The research will include 30 undergraduate student researchers, 30 high school teachers, and 60 high school students.
Venkateshwaran hopes to have deliverables ready for presentation and wants to apply for more grants for further research once results come through, the report said.
Venkateshwaran has previously received awards recognizing his teaching and advising and is the very first faculty member to receive the prestigious NSF CAREER award.
