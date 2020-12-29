Ten Hindu Indian American youths, nominated by various Hindu faith-based organizations, were honored at the tenth annual Hindu Youth Awards.
At the virtual event, hosted by Vallabh Priti Seva Samaj, Houston, the youths were recognized for their service to the community and promoting Hindu culture.
In a letter addressed to Hindus of Greater Houston, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called these awards “an opportunity for the youth to further strengthen the connect with their roots.”
The awards were presented by Consul General of India in Houston Aseem Mahajan, who lauded the youths for displaying leadership and their participation in the community as “it builds a strong foundation and binds the community,” stated a press release.
The awardees included Anish Nayak from Seva International; Anusha Sathyanarayan from Eternal Gandhi Museum of Houston; Nithya Ramankulangara from Sri Meenakshi Temple Society; Sandeep Prabhakar from Global Organization of Divinity; Kruthi Patel from BAPS; Vipaschit Nanda from Arya Samaj; Abhimanyu Aggarwal from Hindu Heritage Youth Camp; and Rajit Shah from Vallabh Vidya Mandir.
Two special awards were presented to Sanatan Hindu Dharma’s Namita Pallod and Komal Luthra from Young Hindus of Greater Houston.
After Vallabh Priti Seva Samaj trustee Rashesh Dalal welcomed the virtual participants, an overview of Hindus of Greater Houston’s activities during 2020 was offered by president Thara Narasimhan.
The organization, said the press release, participated in events in 20 cities as well as international events during the year, organized multiple food drives and one blood drive.
Described as a “silent but persistence karyakarta (worker),” Dr. Madan Luthra, a retired research scientist from MD Anderson Cancer Center, was awarded the ‘2020 Akhil Chopra Unsung Heroes’ award for his selfless service especially during the country’s battle with the pandemic, added the release.
Luthra is one of the initiators of the case management division of the family services program of Sewa. He and his team helped those coping with emergencies, accidents, medical issues, death and bereavement and family disputes, said the release.
Luthra, 73, delivered groceries at the doorsteps of Covid-19 affected families, arranged the final rites for grieving families, tapped Sewa’s network to find accommodation for stranded international students and even navigated insurance details for those who didn’t understand the process, it said.
One of his biggest contributions was to start a plasma donor registry for Covid-19 patients with Sewa volunteer Kavita Tewary.
Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, known for his portrayal of Krishna in the TV show, “Mahabharat,” was the keynote speaker.
Hindus, he observed in his virtual keynote message, have proved to the world that they assimilate wherever they go, “like sugar dissolves in milk.” He emphasized the importance of encouraging the next generation to not only learn about their Indian roots but experience it for themselves.
“We must do our bit for Hinduism and spread goodness, peace and benevolence,” he urged.
A short cultural program by children and women formed the entertainment segment of the evening.
