NEW DELHI — Air India announced May 29 additional flights between June 4 and 6 to bring back Indians stranded abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The flights will evacuate Indians from the U.S., UK, Germany, South Korea, New Zealand, and Sweden.
"Additional flights announced by @airindiain under Mission Vande Bharat. Delhi to Auckland on June 4. Delhi to Chicago & Stockholm on June 5. Delhi to New York, Frankfurt & Seoul on June 6. Mumbai to London & Newark on June 6," Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.
He said that bookings for the flights would start from 11 a.m. on May 30.
India started the Vande Bharat Mission on May 7 to bring back stranded Indians from abroad.
In Phase 1 between May 7 and 16, over 16,000 people were brought back. In Phase II from May 17 to June 13, Air India flights are scheduled to operate from 60 countries.
