NORWALK, Calif. — The Veda Circle conducted their shata chandi and maharudra mahayagnams from Sept. 28 through Oct. 8, on the occasion of Navaratri at the Sanatan Dharma temple here. Led by Pandit Sivaramakrishnan the pujas were marked by their devotion, tradition and carefully enunciated chanting.
The group also conducted the worship of Lord Shiva. The Veda Circle, known for their resounding chanting of sacred texts, recited the Sri Rudram - namakam and chamakam, passing along the devotional fervor to all present.
A stream of devotees came through the day, even on weekdays to freely observe and participate. Homams for many deities including Ganesha were performed daily.
There are many scriptures that extol the glory of Devi and her victories. One such text is Devi Mahatmyam. In addition to daily havans while chanting it, the book was also read by priests and volunteers on all 10 days.
The Veda Circle also conducted a gopuja (cow worship) and a deepa puja which drew a large number of women from the community who performed the archana with Kumkum.
