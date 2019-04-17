The Thomas J. Dodd Research Center at the University of Connecticut April 9 honored Indian American author Veera Hiranandani with the 2018 Malka Penn Award for Human Rights in Children’s Literature for her book, “The Night Diary.”
The award was introduced by Glenn Mitoma, director of the Dodd Research Center.
The Malka Penn Award is given annually to the author of an outstanding children’s book addressing human rights issues or themes, such as discrimination, equity, poverty, justice, war, peace, slavery or freedom. Within these larger themes, the award committee, said the Dodd Research Center, is “particularly eager to recognize stories about individuals – real or fictional, children or adults – who have been affected by social injustices, and who, by confronting them, have made a difference in their lives or the lives of others.”
“The Night Diary,” set in 1947 during India’s Partition, follows a 12-year-old half-Muslim, half-Hindu girl named Nisha, who doesn’t know where she belongs, or what her country is anymore.
“Told through Nisha’s letters to her (deceased) mother, “The Night Diary” is a story of one girl’s search for home, for her own identity...and for a hopeful future,” according to its official description.
In addition to “The Night Diary,” Hiranandani is the author of “The Whole Story of Half a Girl,” which was named a Sydney Taylor Notable Book and a South Asian Book Award finalist, and the chapter book series, “Phoebe G. Green.”
Born to a Jewish American mother and Indian American Hindu father, Hiranandani explains on her website that belonging to two different cultures and not always fitting in has “probably made me a stronger person.”
“Maybe I wouldn’t have become a writer if I wasn’t forced to look at the world a little differently. Food was another thing that helped me connect with both sides of my family. I consider Jewish matzo ball soup and Indian samosas my favorite comfort foods… When I was younger, sometimes I wished I was different, but now I wouldn’t change my experiences for the world,” she writes.
Hiranandani earned her MFA in fiction writing at Sarah Lawrence College in New York. A former book editor at Simon & Schuster, she now teaches creative writing at Sarah Lawrence College’s Writing Institute and is working on her next novel, according to her website.
