Veteran environmental activist Manish Bapna has been named as the next president and chief executive officer of the Natural Resources Defense Council, and will begin serving in that role Aug. 23.
“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to overcome the climate crisis and build a healthier, more equitable and more vibrant world. NRDC is uniquely suited for this challenge, and I am deeply honored to be taking the helm at this time,” said Bapna — who currently serves as interim president and CEO of the World Resources Institute — in a June 23 press statement.
“NRDC is an indispensable organization and has the scientific, legal and policy expertise to activate and scale the innovative solutions we need. NRDC knows how to build diverse and lasting partnerships and harness the power of people to win this urgent fight at this critical moment. I am confident that together we can make that a reality," said the Indian American.
In a June 23 tweet, Bapna wrote: “I have truly enjoyed every moment of my 14+ years at the World Resources Institute, and I cannot wait to take on new challenges in the fight against climate change and inequality with NRDC.”
The World Resources Institute tweeted: “Thank you for all you have done at WRI, all you have given to this mission. You will be missed!”
The NRDC noted that Bapna has spent much of his 25-year career focusing on designing sustainable development strategies that are equitable, durable and scalable. “His proven track record in developing policies and programs to address the twin challenges of climate change and inequity will help NRDC achieve ambitious climate action,” stated the organization.
At the WRI, Bapna helped the organization expand its presence to several countries, including India and Brazil, and oversaw the organization’s program work on climate change, energy, cities, food, forests, oceans and water. He took the lead on several ambitious initiatives, including the Global Commission on Adaptation, NDC Partnership and U.S.-China and U.S.-India Track 2 Dialogues on Energy and Climate.
“Manish brings a deep and compassionate understanding of the challenges we must confront, the management skills we can count on to prevail, and the vision we need to bring about transformational change,” said Kathleen Welch, chair of NRDC’s Board of Trustees, in a press statement.
"He has a proven track record of bringing teams and stakeholders together to scale action, making him uniquely prepared to lead NRDC in this window of opportunity to create a more inclusive, clean and resilient economy. NRDC’s Board of Trustees and staff are delighted to welcome Manish Bapna as president and CEO of NRDC.”
The NRDC is a 51-year-old international environmental organization with field operations around the world. In India, the NRDC has worked to combat the impact of climate change and to lessen the country’s carbon footprint. India is the world’s third largest emitter of carbon dioxide and is especially vulnerable to the impact of climate change.
In Telangana, the NRDC worked with the state government and private entities to develop standards for energy-efficient buildings. Several Indian cities have adopted the NRDC’s Heat Action Plan for cooler environments and the organization is also working to help India meet its ambitious goal of generating 175 gigawats of renewable energy by the year 2022.
“The fight to keep the planet below the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold cannot be won without India’s support,” wrote the organization in a statement.
Last November, NRDC received a $100 million grant from the Bezos Earth Fund in recognition of the organization’s work to accelerate climate action.
In a press statement, the organization noted that the grant will be used to “help NRDC advance climate solutions and legislation at the state level, move the needle on policies and programs focused on reducing oil and gas production, protect and restore ecosystems that store carbon (like forests and wetlands), and accelerate sustainable and regenerative agriculture practices.”
Funding will also expand and support NRDC’s network of local, regional and national partners that are working on the ground throughout the U.S. to strengthen equity and justice at the heart of climate advocacy. Additionally, a portion of the grant will go directly to the NRDC Action Fund to support its work to build the political will for climate policies.
Bapna was formerly the executive director of the Bank Information Center, a non-profit advocacy organization that aims to protect local communities and the environment from the negative impacts of projects financed by multilateral development banks. He also worked at the World Bank where he led projects aimed at tackling rural poverty through the protection and sustainable use of water, forests and other natural resources. Before that, he worked as a strategy consultant at McKinsey & Company and began his career at Oliver, Wyman & Company.
Bapna holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and both a Master of Public Administration and a Master of Business Administration with distinction from Harvard University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.