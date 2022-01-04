Veteran Indian American diplomat Atul Keshap has been appointed president of the U.S. India Business Council, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced Jan. 4. His appointment will be effective Jan. 5, 2022, according to a press release.
Keshap most recently served in New Delhi as United States Chargé d’Affaires to India, leading the U.S. Embassy team. He has held a number of senior U.S. government positions and is a 28-year veteran of the U.S. Department of State.
Nisha Biswal, a former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia, and Keshap’s predecessor as president of USIBC, will remain deeply involved with the organization as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s senior vice president of International Strategy and Global Initiatives and South Asia, noted the release.
“The U.S.-India Business Council is a critical and vital voice in driving ever closer commercial cooperation between the world’s two largest democracies,” said Myron Brilliant, executive vice president and head of the International Division of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “We’re ecstatic to have Ambassador Keshap as USIBC’s next president. His deep expertise, and deep global network will empower the organization to even greater heights and serve our members well.”
“As the next president of USIBC, I’m honored and excited to continue my involvement in shaping and strengthening the robust relationship between the United States and India. I’m thrilled to join the U.S. Chamber’s international powerhouse team and be part of the world’s largest and most influential advocacy organization,” said Keshap. “India and its inspired citizenry hold a special place in my heart, and I believe there is no better place to continue this journey than serving as president of USIBC, which is committed and dedicated to enhancing commercial ties between the two countries,” he added. “With the two countries on the cusp of entering an even more robust era in our strategic partnership, I feel privileged and honored to lead USIBC.”
Biswal commented: “I’m thrilled to welcome my former State Department colleague to the U.S. Chamber family. Ambassador Keshap brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of India and the Indo-Pacific to his new role. Across multiple U.S. administrations, he has been instrumental in expanding U.S.-India strategic and economic cooperation and growing commercial ties across multiple sectors. I look forward to working with Atul and the entire USIBC team to deliver to our members and leaders in both countries unmatched experience, advocacy, and networks to further deepen the U.S.-India partnership.”
Keshap previously served as U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Maldives; as well as Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi; Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and Pacific Affairs; United States Envoy for Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia in Washington, DC, as well as in a number of distinguished roles at the National Defense University, the White House National Security Council, and in diplomatic postings in Washington and abroad, including in India from 2005-2008.
USIBC represents top global companies operating across the United States, India, and the Indo-Pacific.
