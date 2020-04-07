NEW YORK – Veteran Indian American journalist Brahm Kanchibotla has died of COVID-19 that is ravaging New York, the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States.
The journalist died on the morning of April 6 after nine days in a hospital, his son Sudama Kanchibotla said.
Brahm Kanchibotla, 66, was a correspondent for United News of India.
During his 28-year career in the U.S., he had worked for 11 years as a content editor for Merger Markets, a financial publication; he also did a stint with News India-Times weekly newspaper.
He had emigrated to the U.S. in 1992 after having worked for several publications in India.
Sudama Kanchibotla said that the family was not sure of the last rites for him because of the restrictions in New York.
"We have not set a date and it will have to be a very small gathering because only ten people are allowed at funerals," he said.
Brahm Kanchibotla showed symptoms of COVID-19 on March 23. When his conditions worsened, he was admitted to a hospital on Long Island on March 28 and given an oxygen mask, Sudama Kanchibotla said.
On March 31, he was put on ventilator and on April 6 he suffered cardiac arrest.
Besides Sudama, Brahm Kanchibotla is survived by his wife Anjana and daughter Siujana.
As of April 6 night, 4,758 people have died of COVID-19 in New York City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.