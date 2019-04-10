Veteran Indian American political activist Rachana Desai Martin was named April 10 as the Democratic National Committee’s Chief Operating Officer.
“I’m so excited to share that I’ll be taking on a new role as Chief Operating Officer at the DNC,” said Martin in a public post on her Facebook page. “I’m really glad to be part of the strong, diverse team working to elect Democrats up and down the ballot across the country.”
“Note: this means I will be doubling my efforts to get you all to register and vote,” she said.
Martin has been serving as the DNC’s COO on an interim basis. As COO, she will oversee the DNC’s operational and administrative infrastructure, according to a statement released by the DNC. Previously, she served as the director of Voter Protection and Civic Engagement, where she oversaw the party’s national voter protection efforts. Reyna Walters-Morgan was named April 10 to take up that role, while Waikinya Clanton was named as senior advisor to DNC Chair Tom Perez.
“(Rachana) brings a wealth of experience from both government service and a variety of campaigns, including multiple roles inside the Obama administration, and led the voter protection efforts in Nevada for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign,” noted the DNC in a press statement.
“As we head into one of the most important elections of our lifetime, we are building a world class team in order to beat Donald Trump and elect Democrats up and down the ballot,” said Perez. “Waikinya, Rachana, and Reyna bring a wealth of knowledge to the party and we are lucky to have them on our team. Their work will be felt far outside the building as we continue to strengthen our party and build on the victories from the last two years.”
“Our rich diversity of background and experience is what has made the new DNC a political force in electing Democrats up and down the ticket in every corner of the country,” said the DNC’s Indian American CEO Seema Nanda.
“These three phenomenal women embody our core ideals and will bring new energy to our leadership team as we continue to lay the groundwork to take back the Senate and the White House in 2020,” she said.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Martin formerly served as the senior federal policy council at the Center for Reproductive Rights. She also served as the Voter Protection Director for the Nevada State Democratic Party during the 2016 election cycle.
Martin served in the Treasury Department of President Barack Obama’s administration, and also at the Department of Veteran Affairs. She received her B.A. in political science from the University of South Carolina and attended Vanderbilt University Law School.
