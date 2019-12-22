NEWARK, Calif. — Veterans of India, an organization of former defense officers from India who now live in the San Francisco Bay Area, celebrated the 20th anniversary of its founding.
On Nov. 9, the founder of the group, Colonel Rupinder Singh, expressed happiness in seeing Veterans of India grow from ten to its present membership, which includes spouses, to nearly 100, a press release said.
The celebratory meeting once again provided a forum for officers from India, whose offspring are settled here, to meet and exchange notes with their peers in a far-off land.
The volunteer group holds its social events once every quarter. For more information: veteransofindia@gmail.com
