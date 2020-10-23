As part of its expanding service network for the Government of India’s Ministry of External Affairs worldwide, VFS Global Oct. 22 announced it has been awarded the contract to exclusively manage visa, OCI, passport, renunciation of Indian citizenship and Global Entry Program verification services for the Indian government across six cities in the U.S.
VFS Global will be responsible for the aforementioned services in Washington, D.C.; New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta and Houston, it said in a news release.
In these cities, VFS Global will provide the services for Indian or U.S. citizens, and for third-country nationals beginning in November.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, India visa services remain suspended at present. The re-start date for visa services will be announced according to directives of the Embassy of India in the U.S., the release said.
The centers will be equipped with world-class facilities aimed at providing an easily accessible and a superior application experience for customers and will make the application process more convenient for travelers, the release notes.
These services are expected to benefit the over 4 million Indian diaspora community in the U.S., as well as customers who apply for India visas from the U.S.
VFS Global has been serving the Indian government since 2008. The United States is the 12th country in which VFS Global will provide passport, visa and consular services for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, the release said.
At present, VFS Global manages 44 Passport and Visa Application Centers for the Government of India in 11 countries.
“We are delighted to have been chosen to offer these vital passport and consular services across the United States and are committed to providing a superior experience for each and every one of our customers here, in line with our service standards globally,” Vinay Malhotra, regional group chief operating officer of South Asia, Middle East and North Africa and Americas at VFS Global, said.
“I must add that as a company that has its origins in Mumbai, India – where the first VFS Global Application Centre was set up close to two decades ago – it is a matter of immense pride for us to be given the opportunity to serve our customers right across the United States,” Malhotra added.
With a vast global network of visa and consular application centers, VFS Global provides passport and consular services to 10 governments through 95 application centers in 30 countries worldwide, it boasts.
More information about the services VFS Global provides can be found by visiting https://www.indianembassyusa.gov.in.
