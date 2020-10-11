The Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C, Oct. 9 issued a public notice regarding a change in its outsourcing service provider.
The notice is as follows:
The existing service center of Cox & Kings Global Services (CKGS) located at 1250, 23rd Street, NW, Washington DC 20037, for providing outsourcing services for Visa, OCI, Renunciation, Passport and Global Entry Program (GEP) (Website: in.ckgs.us) will shut down its operations at close of business (5 p.m. EST) on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
2. In this context, the following may kindly be noted:
(i) Applicants can only submit applications on the CKGS website before the above deadline.
(ii) Applicants must ensure that their documents are shipped to CKGS with suitable pre-paid return envelopes in a manner to ensure it reaches CKGS by 5 p.m. EST on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
(iii) Any applications received after 5 p.m. EST Oct. 16, 2020 will be returned to the applicants without processing.
(iv) Applicants must ensure that they receive back the processed documentation from CKGS as it will not be possible for CKGS or the Embassy to take care of any returned envelopes. The responsibility is that of the applicant.
3. With effect from Oct. 19, 2020 and till VFS Global – the new outsource service provider – takes over operations (expected from Nov. 2, 2020), the Embassy of India will provide direct limited services only in emergencies. Applicants are advised to keep in mind consular jurisdiction as well as the emergency contact information of the Embassy/Consulates in USA and submit an application to the relevant office. These details are available at https://www.indianembassyusa.gov.in/extra?id=60
(i) Emergency visa to the eligible categories allowed to travel to India as per the advisories issued from time to time by the Government of India. Visa applicants are requested to send an email to asovisa.washington@mea.gov.in and visa1.washington@mea.gov.in requesting for emergency visa. On receipt of the documentation checklist, applicants are requested to carefully go through the requirements relating to the different categories of visa before submitting their applications. The Embassy may request additional documentation in certain cases.
(ii) For diplomatic/official visas, please contact the Special Issuance Agency of the Department of State for completion of necessary formalities. In case of any questions, please send an email to attcons.washington@mea.gov.in for details.
(iii) For emergency passport services, applicants are requested to send an email to attcons1.washington@mea.gov.in explaining the reason. Only after approval from the Embassy, the application process must be initiated by the applicant.
(iv) OCI services will remain suspended till the new service provider takes over.
4. Applicants residing in the consular jurisdictions of the Consulates General of India in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, New York and San Francisco may please visit the websites of the respective Consulates for information on the services during the transition period.
5. The contact details of VFS Global, service fees details, their operational hours, etc., will be published on the websites of the Embassy of India, Washington DC and on the websites of the Consulates in due course.
