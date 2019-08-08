Houston will soon see a projected crowd of 50,000 Indian Americans expected to attend the “Howdy, Modi” community event, to listen to his speech on a resurgent India and a strong U.S.-India partnership at the NRG Stadium Sept. 22. The event, hosted by the Texas India Forum, will include a vibrant cultural program that puts a spotlight on Indian American contributions to the United States before the much-awaited address by the prime minister.
Over 25,000 attendees have signed up in the first week alone, according to a press release, and there are more than 1000 volunteers and 650 Welcome Partner organizations. Planning meetings are going on in full swing across various organizational areas, with communication and publicity ramped up to reach every section of the community and beyond.
There has been a spontaneous outpouring of support across the community, with many organizations coming forward to contribute in various ways, noted the release. Organizers are planning to mobilize over 300 buses to transport attendees from locations around the greater Houston area.
“The community’s excitement about this event has been palpable, with a very diverse set of volunteers signing up to help and a number of organizations stepping up to host meetings at their facilities. We are pleased to have such widespread involvement from the community as we get prepared for this major event,” said Jugal Malani, convener of the “Howdy, Modi!” organizing committee.
The event, with the tagline ‘Shared Dreams, Bright Futures’, will shine a light on the tremendous contribution of Indian Americans in the U.S. and the strong and lasting partnership between the United States and India. The cultural program preceding the prime minister's address, showcasing Indian American artists from Texas and elsewhere, will portray how the community is woven into the larger tapestry of American life. It will involve broad-based community participation across the United States.
Registration for the event is open to members of Welcome Partner organizations until Aug. 12. On Aug. 12, registration will open to the general public. Everyone can register for free at www.howdymodi.org.
For more information, please visit www.howdymodi.org.
The Texas India Forum, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization that encourages cooperation between the United States and India, advancing the shared values of democracy, inclusive economic development, and respect. TIF brings together Indian American organizations and institutions to encourage collaboration within the region and expand opportunities for engagement with India, said the release. For more information, visit www.howdymodi.org
mutual respect. TIF brings together Indian-American organizations and institutions to encourage collaboration within the region and expand opportunities for engagement with India.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
Email: media@howdymodi.org
Web: www.howdymodi.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.