President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris attend a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier after the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremony at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 20, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. The Indian American vice president broke the barrier that has kept men at the top ranks of American power for more than two centuries when she took the oath to hold the nation’s second-highest office. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)