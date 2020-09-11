Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris excoriated President Donald Trump for his mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic, during a Sept. 9 call with volunteers for the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris campaign.
“This president has handled the pandemic so badly. He has thrown us into the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression,” said the Indian American senator from California. “So many people have lost their jobs, and are worried about putting food on the table."
Harris’s rebuke of Trump came amid revelations from journalist Bob Woodward’s new book “Rage,” which claim that the president knew that the coronavirus was deadly, even as he tried to play down its impact in public remarks.
“This is deadly stuff,” Trump told Woodward in a Feb. 7 interview. “You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed. And so that’s a very tricky one. That’s a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flus.”
Three days later, during a call with governors, Trump stated that the virus would disappear with the summer heat. “A lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat — as the heat comes in. Typically, that will go away in April.”
Later in March, Trump told Woodward he intentionally played down the impact of the pandemic. “I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic,” he said.
Tapes of the interview are posted to The Washington Post web site. The Post has tracked 27 instances in which Trump has stated that the virus would simply disappear.
At a Sept. 10 press conference, a reporter asked the president: “Why did you lie to the American people?”
“Such a terrible question and the phraseology. I didn't lie. What I said is: ‘We have to be calm; we can't be panicked,’” said Trump, as reported by the White House in a transcript of the briefing.
South Asians for Biden harshly condemned the president in a press statement Sept. 10. “(We are) devastated by the recent news that President Trump was fully aware of the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in the earliest stages of the crisis, but failed to warn the public of the threat,” said Neha Dewan, national director of South Asians for Biden.
“The pandemic has had an especially catastrophic impact on communities of color, including South Asians, who are serving as essential and front-line workers through this crisis. With the current death toll from the pandemic nearing the grim milestone of 200,000 people, knowing that President Trump could have acted to save lives makes his actions unforgivable,” said Dewan.
In the Sept. 9 call, Harris thanked volunteers for “meeting this moment with courage and commitment.”
“There is a new coalition of conscience taking to the streets of our nation,” she said.
The candidate — who began her political career as San Francisco’s district attorney, before moving on to serve as California’s attorney general, and then as junior senator — recalled her early attempts at running for office. Harris would pack an ironing board, duct tape, and a campaign poster in her car, and then stand in front of local grocery stores, talking to people about her campaign.
She noted that the COVID pandemic has limited the way politicians and volunteers typically campaign. “We can’t talk to people like we used to,” she said, urging volunteers to sign up for phone-banking.
Harris also urged volunteers to download the “Vote for Joe” app by sending a text to 30330.
Actress Elizabeth Banks introduced Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, on the call. “We’re all here to elect my wife as the next vice president. I still can’t get used to saying that,” he said.
Emhoff spoke about how the couple met — on a blind date set up by friends. “I left her a disastrous voice mail, but she called me back,” he joked.
