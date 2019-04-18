FORT WAYNE, Indiana — Police have identified the victim in a shooting on Pittsburg Street here that left the man in critical condition.
Gagandeep Singh, 32, was shot around 4 p.m. April 16 in the 3000 block of Pittsburg Street after two men knocked on the door of his home and then started shooting, according to a news release from the Fort Wayne Police Department and John Chambers, a police spokesman who was at the scene.
Chambers did not say whether the bullets were fired through the door or if the door had been opened.
The shooters, who have not been described, arrived and fled on foot, Chambers said.
No one has been arrested and there are no suspects at this time, the release said.
Several neighbors appeared April 16 as police were investigating the scene and said the man either owned or worked at the Marathon Station about a block away on East Washington Boulevard.
Two men working behind bullet proof windows at the station said April 16 that Singh was related to the owner and did work from time to time at the station. They said he’d been in the country for about two months.
Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.
— An AP member exchange story
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.