Several associations in the New England region, NRIS4MODI 2019, Overseas Friends for BJP-USA Boston, Vishwa Hindu Parishad America, and Global Indians for Mission 2019, recently organized a program, “Vijay Diwas,” at Amrit Sabha in Northborough, Massachusetts, to celebrate Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s electoral victory.
Hundreds of jubilant supporters from the New England zone attended the program and celebrated with great gusto the landslide victory, stated a press release. The program started with a meet and greet against the background of patriotic songs.
Shankh Naad and Mangal recited mantras to commence the program and Haimanti Banerjee sang “Vande Mataram.” Kanchan Banerjee welcomed the audience, special guests, and the keynote speaker Abhaya Ashthana. Sanjiv Tripathi recited his passionate poem written in the praise of Modi’s victory.
Pramit Maakoday of OFBJP narrated some stories of the recipients of the government’s programs from his India trip and also shared how, through the “Sampark Abhiyan” and other programs, NRIs4Modi and the GIM2019 team worked hard to support Modi and to boost the party’s image in India. He also spoke about the ‘SSS mantra’ i.e. S “Scale,” S “Speed” and S “Seva Bhav” given by Modi to NRIs for designing and developing projects for India’s development
Jagadish Tiwari of OFBJP mentioned how the organization participated in the contact voters through phone bank call effort and made thousands of calls to people in India asking them to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party and bring back Modi into power.
Suresh Jain of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh urged NRIs to make efforts to support India in fields like information technology, engineering, defense, and health care, among others and participate actively in the “guarantee of a bright future for India.”
Dr. Abhaya Asthana, president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad America, said that Indian voters have given their approval for Modi and his policies.
