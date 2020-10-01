Vijay Pendakur, Cornell University’s Robert W. and Elizabeth C. Staley Dean of Students, left his position last month, a university report said. The Indian American educator has taken on a role as the chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at tech company Zynga, the report said.
Pendakur, who arrived at Cornell in December 2016, has helped the university revamp its approach to managing campus events while preserving the importance of free speech and student protests; led the expansion of Cornell’s student empowerment team, with a particular focus on first-generation, low-income and undocumented student support; and, as a presidential adviser on diversity and equity, helped launch the Belonging at Cornell initiative that already has brought an increased emphasis on diversity to the faculty and staff composition and climate, it said.
Additionally, in the past six months in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, Pendakur has been instrumental in developing and providing student support with a commitment to equity – as the campus emptied in March, and as it has put together and implemented its reopening plan for fall in the months since, the report added.
When Cornell faced unprecedented administrative and logistical challenges when it closed down most campus operations in March, it was Pendakur and the Office of the Dean of Students that helped distribute more than $400,000 of emergency grant aid in a very short period of time through an access fund for students who needed financial support related to unexpected pandemic costs, from travel and shipping expenses to rent support, food and more, the report noted.
“We had to create lots of new processes to make that happen,” Pendakur said in the report. “But it’s something that I’m proud of because I think it truly shows how Cornell really is a caring community. We didn’t just close the campus and tell everyone to go home – as some campuses across the country did. We actually created a mechanism, as a campus, to try and do that equitably.”
As Cornell planned for its reopening this fall, Pendakur also was instrumental in the creation of the Cornell Compact Compliance Team, which is managing the enforcement of the Cornell Student Behavioral Compact.
Pendakur acknowledged in the report that the timing of his departure is not ideal – just a few weeks into a challenging hybrid semester of both in-person and online classes, on a socially distanced campus aiming to safely fulfill its mission and offer as close to a residential university experience as possible during a pandemic.
Pendakur and his family will remain in Ithaca this fall and winter, and plan to relocate to Austin, Texas, in the spring in his new role at Zynga, the report
