TeleHealth365 Inc., an Indian American-founded telehealth platform, recently announced a comprehensive new strategy to help healthcare providers combat COVID-19 across the United States. For the next six months, it is making its telehealth video clinic, Omnipresence Clinic, free for Federally Qualified Health Centers and other healthcare providers, according to a report in PRNewswire.
At this time of a global pandemic and national emergency, healthcare providers and patients are seeking safe and innovative ways to provide and receive care while maintaining social distancing due to COVID-19. In his press conference on the White House lawn last month, President Trump indicated that telehealth is a wonderful solution to combat disease. He said, "What they have done with telehealth is incredible. It gives remote doctors' visits and hospital check-ins."
The latest campaign of TeleHealth365, led by Indian American Vijay Sharma, who serves as it CEO and CTO, is helping to treat and lessen the spread of COVID-19 throughout the United States, by helping patients see doctors at home through their video clinic, known as the ‘Omnipresence Clinic’ – thus maintaining patient isolation wherever it is needed.
Omnipresence Clinic is a cloud-based telehealth solution and is customized to support primary healthcare providers, cardiologists, dermatologists, orthopedic specialists and psychiatrists, noted the report. "We are making our Omnipresence Clinic available free for Federally Qualified Health Centers and other healthcare providers for the next six months. This innovative technology can support the health and wellbeing of patients and healthcare workers alike," said Dr. Jagdish Patel, chief medical officer of TeleHealth365. "Many patients can receive treatment without the need for crowded waiting rooms, avoiding cross infection and, thus, flattening the spread of COVID-19."
Federally Qualified Health Centers treat underserved populations and are ideal candidates for a telehealth remote clinic. A recent survey of FQHCs showed that these centers often struggle for financial growth. "Our Omnipresence Clinic not only makes sense for good health, it makes good business sense. It's a great strategy for building patient retention as well. Giving patients the care they need where they need it can build brand loyalty and healthy and prosperous communities," said Sharma. "This campaign will shortly go beyond FQHCs to include all types of healthcare providers, hospitals, clinics and solo medical practitioners."
Omnipresence Clinic is already being successfully used at leading hospitals in the United States for over two years.
Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, Telehealth365 serves Federally Qualified Health Centers, rural hospitals, nursing homes, and home healthcare companies throughout the USA. It provides medical physicians and healthcare providers a full telehealth platform.
