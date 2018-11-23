Vikram Gadagkar, a postdoctoral fellow at Cornell University, was among the recipients of the annual Peter and Patricia Gruber International Research Award named Nov. 3 by the Society for Neuroscience.
The Indian American researcher in Jesse H. Goldberg’s lab at Cornell, was named a recipient alongside Harvard University postdoctoral fellow Johannes Kohl, the society said in a news release.
This $25,000 award, supported by The Gruber Foundation, is given to two postdoctoral fellows who have contributed outstanding neuroscience research in an international setting, the release said.
It will be presented at Neuroscience 2018, SfN’s annual meeting and the world’s largest source of emerging news about brain science and health, the society added.
“Kohl’s research on the neural circuits involved in control of sex-specific parenting behavior in mice is well-cited, and Gadagkar's studies have elucidated how the neural circuitry responsible for trial-and-error learning mechanisms parallel reward-seeking behavior,” SfN president Richard Huganir said in a statement.
“The fact that they have made these accomplishments so early in their careers is testimony to the role that the next generation of neuroscientists will have in shaping the field,” Huganir added.
Gadagkar began his studies in experimental quantum physics, transitioning to neuroscience as a doctoral student at Cornell, where he became interested in the neural networks underlying behavior. In Goldberg's lab, he studies trial-and-error learning mechanisms, using how songbirds determine correct versus erroneous song outcomes as a model system.
He found that when a songbird heard an incorrect part of the song sequence (distorted with auditory feedback), basal ganglia-projecting dopamine neurons were suppressed; when that part was undistorted, these neurons were activated, according to the society.
He has a B.S. in physics, chemistry and mathematics from Bangalore University, an M.S. in physics from the Indian Institute of Science, and a Ph.D. in physics from Cornell University.
For his graduate research, he worked with J. C. Séamus Davis to investigate the existence of a new state of matter – the putative supersolid state. Solid helium taken close to absolute zero of temperature was proposed to be a supersolid, simultaneously a solid and a superfluid.
SfN is an organization of nearly 36,000 basic scientists and clinicians who study the brain and the nervous system.
