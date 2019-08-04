New Jersey’s Indian American state Sen. Vin Gopal was among officials calling for Toms River Regional school board member Dan Leonard to resign amid reported “anti-Muslim” remarks.
School board president Joseph Nardini called on Leonard to resign from the board "for the sake of the students of this district," as pressure for Leonard to quit over anti-Muslim remarks he made on his personal Facebook page continues to build, APP.com reported.
"We must lead by example and set an example to our students and community that reflect our goals, ideals and vision for the future of this district," Nardini wrote in a letter to the "Toms River schools community," the report said.
Less than an hour after Nardini issued the call for him to resign, Leonard said he had no plans to quit the board.
"I truly respect Joe Nardini and the superintendent and the position the school district has been put in," Leonard said. "Respectfully, I'm not resigning."
The Facebook posts shared by Leonard on his personal page in April include the comment, "my life would be complete if she/they die," which Leonard wrote above a photograph of U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat and Muslim from Michigan, the report said.
Gopal joined the chorus of officials on Facebook that Leonard should "immediately step down."
"It's abhorrent for any person, and especially for a public official, to demonize those of a different religion or to wish death upon them," said Gopal, according to the report. "Our schools must be places of education and understanding, not denigration or hatred."
Nardini noted there is no mechanism for the board to directly remove Leonard. An individual board member — or any other citizen — could file an ethics complaint against Leonard with the state's School Ethics Commission, according to attorney Melanie Szuba Appleby, it said.
The state Commissioner of Education can remove a board member following a recommendation by the Ethics Commission.
