Seen at Hotstar’s first CricFest in San Francisco on Oct. 13 are (l-r) Gaurav Kapur, Hotstar International president Ipsita Dasgupta, Anil Kumble and Virender Sehwag. “We want to involve the Indian [American] community in the programming as it is for them,” Dasgupta said. (Shalini Narang photo)