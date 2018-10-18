SAN FRANCISCO — Anil Kumble and Virender Sehwag were trumpeted as the stars of Star India subsidiary Hotstar’s first CricFest here at the City View Metreon Oct. 13.
Kumble and Sehwag were welcomed to applause and cheers at the event put on by Star India, considered one of the nation’s largest streaming platform for live sports events, Indian dramas and movies.
“This is my first trip to San Francisco and though I have little time here, I am looking forward to meeting the techies of the Valley,” said Kumble, a former captain of the Indian national cricket team. “Where we are today in technology is a small iota in terms of aspirations. Interaction possible through tech is of great interest to me.”
Kumble concluded his speech by introducing Sehwag to the crowd saying, “When he was on the field, opposition hated him and we watched nervously because it could either be a six, or he could return back (get out) very quickly, but mostly he was very good.”
After an enthusiastic welcome, Sehwag started his talk thanking Kumble for his support in keeping him in the team during the Australia tour in 2008, where he went on to make his second iconic triple century.
Sehwag spoke about his residential school in Delhi where youngsters are trained in cricket and have gone on to play in under 16 and under 19 teams for Haryana state. “I can only provide the facilities, hard work is for them to do,” he added.
Kumble also recalled how detractors spoke about his inability to spin the ball.
“You don’t necessarily need to spin the ball to get a wicket. I had to be innovative and technology helped, especially in the second half of my career when speed guns and radar were introduced,” the cricketer Kumble noted. “The speed at which I could bowl was critical. In 1999-2000, I started bowling the googly. You have to evolve and especially in current day cricket, you have to be innovative—both as a batsman and a bowler.”
Sehwag in his signature casual hilarious style recalled being asked to bat as an opening batsman by Saurav Ganguli to which he was initially reluctant as he was a middle order batsman.
“I played bindaas in my style. My philosophy was that if I also played the same way as Tendulkar, Dravid or Laxman who took long to score runs, then since I was a youngster, no one would remember me, but I took the strategy to score early,” he said.
He later went on to talk about the advice of Tendulkar or Srinath to analyze and visualize the game to finish the game for team India, to which he initially responded, “what is visualization,” but then went on to analyze the strategy of the bowlers so that he could play them.
The legendary players agreed on the importance of data and analytics to the game and how technology has slowly but surely permeated the dressing rooms and other arenas that the game touches.
From the new concept of dugouts for interactive anticipatory commentaries to AI powered bats to bite-sized content for busy fans to enjoy, Kumble opined, “Cricket is one game where a lot of data is created. As a bowler, based on the responses that I received, I can pivot my strategy and make some informed decisions. Close analysis of data points is very important.”
Hotstar International president Ipsita Dasgupta, who was welcomed by Gaurav Kapur, host of the show “Breakfast with Champions,” said at the event that the plan to launch its first international market in the U.S. was done because of the impressive and progressive Indian America and larger South Asian diaspora in the country.
Dasgupta also talked about some innovative programming launched by the network to attract the U.S. audience to make the experience two-sided.
“We want to involve the Indian community in the programming as it is for them. We took six young cricketers from U.S. to India and offered them an experience of a lifetime via interactions with cricketing legends, training with Rajasthan Royals and other immersive experience to help them get a 360-degree view of the game that they play. The program U.S. 6-The Homecoming will be telecast on Hotstar soon.”
Opining on Hotstar’s consumer experience strategy, she added, “The guiding principle of the strategy is to speak to the duality of identity of the South Asian diaspora in the U.S.”
“South Asians are front and center to cricket. We are such big players and to match cricket with Hotstar is an ultimate experience,” Dasgupta said. “We are not only targeting the cricket lovers but also the non-lovers via stories by legends that people can relate to besides other programming.”
