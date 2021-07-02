Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson, aiming to beat fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos into space by nine days, announced July 1 that its next test flight will be on July 11. Branson himself will be among the six people on board, reported the Associated Press, including Indian American Sirisha Bandla.
The winged rocket ship will soar from New Mexico — the first carrying a full crew of company employees. It will be only the fourth trip to space for Virgin Galactic.
Bandla, vice president of government affairs and research operations at Virgin Galactic, was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. Her passion to learn more about space inspired her to pursue a bachelor's degree in aeronautical-astronautical engineering from Purdue. She also holds an MBA from George Washington University.
Bandla joined Virgin Galactic in 2015 as government affairs manager. Later, she was promoted to business development and government affairs manager in 2017.
Previously, Bandla was associate director for the Commercial Spaceflight Federation, an industry association of commercial spaceflight companies. At CSF, Bandla worked on various policies with the aim to promote the commercial space industry and make commercial spaceflight a reality. Before CSF, she worked as an aerospace engineer designing components for advanced aircraft at L-3 Communications in Greenville, Texas.
According to brookeowensfellowship.org, Bandla currently serves on the Board of Directors for the American Astronautical Society, Future Space Leaders Foundation, and is a member of the Young Professional Advisory Council at Purdue University.
The daughter of Dr. Muralidhar and Anuradha Bandla, she is the recipient of the Youth Star Award given by the Telugu Association of North America for her achievements.
“I am so incredibly honored to be a part of the amazing crew of #Unity22, and to be a part of a company whose mission is to make space available to all,” she said on Twitter.
Branson’s news came just hours after Bezos’ Blue Origin said Bezos would be accompanied into space on July 20 by a female aerospace pioneer who’s waited 60 years to rocket away.
Bezos chose July 20 as his West Texas launch date — the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. He assigned himself to the flight just a month ago, the final stretch in a years-long race to space between the two rich rocketeers.
Virgin Galactic launches its rocket ship from an aircraft, reaching an altitude of roughly 55 miles. Blue Origin launches its New Shepard rocket from the ground, with its capsule soaring to about 66 miles. Both those heights are considered the edge of space. By comparison, Elon Musk’s SpaceX launches its capsules — both crew and cargo — into orbit around Earth.
All three private space companies plan to take paying customers into space. SpaceX will be the first with a private flight coming up in September.
Bezos is stepping down as Amazon’s CEO on July 5.
Blue Origin has yet to announce ticket prices or when the public might strap into the spacious six-seat capsule. Its New Shepard rocket is named for Alan Shepard, the first American in space.
Virgin Galactic has more than 600 reservations in the pipeline. These original tickets went for $250,000. The company will start accepting more following the upcoming flight with Branson.
(With AP reports)
