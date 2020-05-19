The Commonwealth of Virginia and its House of Delegates May 15 appointed Delegate Suhas Subramanyam to the Small Business Commission.
In a letter obtained by India-West, Eileen Filler-Corn, the speaker of the House of Delegates in the state, said Subramanyam was appointed to serve for a term that coincides with his current House term.
The commission makes recommendations on issues of concern to small businesses in the commonwealth.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to help small businesses in the Commonwealth,” Subramanyam said in a statement. “As a small business owner myself, I know how much time, dedication, and resilience it takes to make a small business successful,” the Indian American official said.
“Now more than ever, this commission will be a critical voice for small businesses in the Commonwealth as we move forward post-COVID-19 and make sure that they get the resources that they need,” Subramanyam added.
Subramanyam won his seat in November 2019, helping the Democratic Party flip the state to “blue” along with fellow Indian American Ghazala Hashmi (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/36bXJcY).
After being sworn into office in January, Subramanyam went on to be named a co-chair of the Commonwealth Caucus (see article here: https://bit.ly/2ydCU4f) which has an eye at improving bipartisanship during the legislative session.
Subramanyam’s family's story in America began in 1979, when Subramanyam’s mother, a native of Bangalore, immigrated to the United States. She landed at Dulles Airport to start a new life where she would later become a physician and raise a family. She and her husband pursued the American dream and passed along values that Subramanyam holds today: serve your community, succeed with hard work, and empower those without a voice.
Those values stuck with him and, while at Tulane University and in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, his community service work in the aftermath of the storm propelled him into a life of community service. He helped organize volunteers to rebuild and revitalize communities affected by the storm and, as president of the college's environmental club, pushed local officials to prioritize environmental standards during the rebuild. Subramanyam graduated summa cum laude and turned down lucrative corporate opportunities to help get Democratic leaders elected.
He has since worked tirelessly to improve the health and prosperity of all Virginians and Americans. He served on Capitol Hill as a health care and veterans policy aide, where he worked to expand and improve health care access to millions of Americans and drafted legislation to increase job opportunities and funding for veterans.
He later earned his law degree with honors at Northwestern University School of Law, volunteering at the Center for Wrongful Convictions. There, he was part of the legal team that freed a man who had spent 21 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. He also clerked for the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, where he helped re-introduce the DREAM Act and worked on criminal justice reforms.
Subramanyam serves as a volunteer firefighter at Ashburn Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department, and he is an active member of the Rotary Club of Ashburn. He was also appointed by the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors to the Loudoun Health Council, where he works to address some of the most pressing health care issues in Northern Virginia.
