An Indian American has taken up an effort to raise funds for the grieving family members who lost their soldier family members who were martyred in India in early February.
A total of 45 members of the Central Reserve Police Force were martyred in a Feb. 14 Pulwama attack. The attack left 20 jawans injured when a 19-year-old terrorist used a vehicle as a massive explosive device, according to reports.
Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing and even released a video of the suicide bomber, Adil Ahmed Dar, which had been recorded prior to the terror attack, the report said.
Following this, the Indian armed forces avenged the death of its martyrs by killing the mastermind behind this attack Kamran alias Ghazi Abdul Rasheed, who had been hiding in the valley, according to reports.
Viveik Patel, a 26-year-old Indian American, and a native of Vadodara, Gujarat, decided to help the CRPF families, according to an India Times report.
“I initially went through the government website Bharat Ke Veer but they weren’t accepting any US debit or credit cards. The site was also down due to a lot of traffic therefore, I couldn’t donate there.” he told the website.
Patel had just finished watching the “URI-The Surgical Strike” movie Feb. 21 and he felt a strong urge to support the CRPF troopers and their families. Therefore, he decided to start his own fundraiser, the Times reported.
“I wanted to reach out to the maximum number of people and I think what better medium could we use than Facebook.” With an initial goal of $500,000, he started the fundraiser on Facebook on Feb. 14.
Working as a senior business analyst in Virginia, Patel leveraged his contacts and even connected with Facebook managers regarding his fundraising initiative. Within just 12 hours, Patel had managed to raise $252,000.
In just four days, Patel’s fundraiser had surpassed its goal of $500,000 and is about to hit $1 million. At time of press, the fundraiser had raised $968,813.
Facebook fundraising is currently not available in India and donations can be made only in U.S. currency.
Since Bharat Ke Veer doesn't accept international cards, NRIs have no option available to them apart from donating to fundraisers.
Patel added in the report that people from Australia, Germany and Canada have reached out hoping to help the cause.
On Feb. 20, the Indian consulate in New York posted on Facebook saying, "Members of the Indian Community/ PIOs/ NRIs, who wish to contribute to the cause but are facing difficulty in contributing through the website https://bharatkeveer.gov.in/ as they do not have Indian credit cards, can contribute through check drawn in favor of ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ which can be sent directly to the CRPF headquarters."
Roughly 24,000 people had donated for families of the CRPF martyrs and around 75,000 had shared the fundraiser, the Times reported.
Patel was even invited on a Chicago-based Indian radio station where he answered queries of the listeners who wanted to know about this initiative.
“We are all Indians at the end of the day. No matter where you live, what you do, you will always remain an Indian. We cannot compare the sacrifices made by our soldiers with money but we can provide help to their families.” he said, according to the report.
However, Patel has to ensure that such a huge fortune gets transferred smoothly and safely reaches the victims of this tragedy.
Deputy Inspector General, CRPF, Vijay Kumar told the publication that Patel and others were in touch with him as well as the CRPF head over the email.
Patel said that he was in touch with Deputy Consulate General of New York, Shatrughna Sinha to get support from the government and facilitate transfer of funds via the SBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.