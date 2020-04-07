An Indian American 11th grader at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Virginia, Parnika Saxena, in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic, has come up with the idea of a graphene face mask to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Using the knowledge she has gained from her Nanotechnology Club, classes and outside research, Saxena, a 16-year-old from Chantilly, told India-West in an email that she has contacted several teachers, college professors, and lab directors in hopes that they can test her idea.
“I wanted to publicize my idea with the hope that people who have the required resources to create graphene masks can potentially test it, or at least verify the validity of the mask makeup that I have hypothesized can work, and in turn, help our community as soon as possible,” she said.
The teenager’s idea of the graphene mask is explained in her video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RTezIhbIc4k)
A short summary of why her mask is different from existing masks, she told India-West, is:
It covers all openings of the face;
Its use of nanotechnology allows for the passing of oxygen through the mask (making it breathable), yet stops COVID-19 particles from passing through;
It is transparent, making it ideal for everyday use by not only healthcare workers, but also the common public; and
It is lightweight, strong, flexible, and stretchable, making it easy to fit to face as a mask.
Saxena’s parents Tanu Shrivastav and Anurag Saxena moved from India a couple of years before she was born. Her father is a computer engineer and her mother a renowned classical dance teacher, and her interests, apart from nanotechnology, align with their interests, she noted. In fact, she takes several computer science courses in school, including Artificial Intelligence; and she learns Kathak dance from her mother at the India International School in Virginia.
Saxena noted that she was introduced to nanotechnology by the school’s club, for which she serves as an officer. With the support of several of her teachers and classmates, as well as college professors at several universities and program directors at several science foundations, Saxena said she was encouraged to move forward with her project.
In related news, the American Physicians of Indian Origin organization recently launched a fundraising campaign in an effort to raise money to donate masks and other personal protective equipment to healthcare providers.
A task force has been constituted to identify the hospitals and sending the supply of masks and PPE directly, a statement said.
India's Ambassador to the U.S. Taranjit Singh Sandhu complimented AAPI for taking the lead in connecting hundreds of doctors across the United States to fight the pandemic.
In Indiana, meanwhile, Gurinder Singh Khalsa and his wife Gagandeep Kaur and rest of his family have been busy making more than 500 emergency masks packed with double layers of thick cotton fabric, an IANS report said.
In an advisory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fabric masks can be used by healthcare workers when nothing else was available.
Comic creator Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez, along with Dr. Sanjeev Sriram of the All Means All Medical Justice Project, has also helped launch a campaign called Masks For America, which aims to raise money to send N95 equivalent masks to coronavirus hot spots across the United States, according to newsarama.com.
