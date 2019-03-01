The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics recently announced it has selected its class of 2019 AIAA Fellows and Honorary Fellows.
Among the Fellows included are Indian Americans Meelan M. Choudhari of NASA Langley Research Center and Rakesh K. Kapania of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.
Choudhari works in the Computational AeroSciences Branch at NASA Langley Research Center, Hampton, Virginia.
His research interests include direct and large-eddy simulations of unsteady flows, asymptotic modeling, hydrodynamic instabilities and laminar-turbulent transition, aeroacoustics, and flow control.
He is an Associate Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and currently serves as an associate editor of the AIAA Journal. He is also the founding chair of an international working group related to airframe noise and has organized a series of successful workshops related to high fidelity numerical simulations for airframe noise prediction.
In the past, he has served as the chair of AIAA’s Fluid Dynamics Technical committee and also led the Boundary Layer Physics thrust panel that contributed to the National Hypersonic
Foundational Research Plan, a national effort to coordinate and roadmap the foundational research in hypersonics.
Kapania is the Mitchell Professor of Aerospace and Ocean Engineering at Virginia Tech. According to his bio page, Kapania’s research expertise is in structures and materials.
The Indian American earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees, both in aeronautical engineering, in India at Punjab Engineering College in Chandigarh and the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore, respectively.
He then moved to the U.S. to pursue his doctorate, which he received in 1985 from Purdue University’s School of Aeronautics and Astronautics.
Prior to his current role at Virginia Tech, Kapania was a professor in the same department at Virginia Tech from 1994 through 2008 when he was elevated to his current post. He began his tenure at the institute in 1985 as an assistant professor.
Among his career accomplishments include being named a Boeing Welliver Fellow in 1996, the Dean’s Award for Excellence in Research in 2000, and an associate editor for the AIAA Journal from 1994 through 1997 and 2007 to present.
The induction ceremony for the new Fellows and Honorary Fellows will take place on May 15 at the AIAA Aerospace Spotlight Awards Gala at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C.
The AIAA Aerospace Spotlight Awards Gala is an annual black-tie event that recognizes the most influential and inspiring individuals in aerospace, whose outstanding contributions merit the highest accolades, the institute said in a Feb. 4 news release.
“The 50th anniversary of the lunar landing is a fitting backdrop for this year’s class of Honorary Fellows and Fellows,” said John Langford, AIAA president, in a statement.
“While we always celebrate what—and who—came before us, as aerospace professionals we are always looking ahead to the next challenge,” Langford said. “Because of the dedication, leadership and vision of these new inductees, the aerospace industry is moving forward by leaps and bounds. AIAA offers our sincere admiration for their hard work and congratulates the members of the 2019 Class on their achievements.”
Honorary Fellow is the highest distinction conferred by AIAA and recognizes preeminent individuals who have had long and highly contributory careers in aerospace and who embody the highest possible standards in aeronautics and astronautics.
AIAA confers the distinction of Fellow upon individuals in recognition of their notable and valuable contributions to the arts, sciences or technology of aeronautics and astronautics.
In 1933, Orville Wright became AIAA’s first Honorary Fellow. Today, AIAA Honorary Fellows and AIAA Fellows are the most respected names in the aerospace industry, AIAA said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.