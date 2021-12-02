Virginia’s Secretary of Education Atif Qarni has resigned, with Governor Ralph Northam Nov. 30 appointing Fran Bradford as his replacement.
Qarni, a Pakistani American, has accepted a position as Managing Director at Temple University's Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice in Philadelphia, according to a press release.
Since Qarni was appointed in 2017, his team has worked with Governor Northam to secure historic investments in education, establish tuition-free community college, and raise teacher pay by 10 percent, the release noted.
"Former Secretary Qarni has served Virginia's students well, and I am proud of the work we have done together to support public education and raise tea
According to a report on richmond.com, Qarni previously was a teacher in Prince William County. His last day was Nov. 24.
