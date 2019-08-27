Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam recently announced the cohort of individuals as part of the state’s Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics, or STEM, Education Commission.
Among the 18-individual commission was Pakistani American Atif Qarni of Prince Willian.
Qarni is the secretary of education for the state. Prior to his appointment as Northam’s secretary of education, Qarni taught at Beville Middle School in Prince William County, leading courses in civics, economics, U.S History and mathematics.
He also served as a GED Night School Instructor. In 2016, Qarni was recognized as the Dale City Teacher of the Year.
In addition to his work as an educator, Qarni is a former Sergeant of the United States Marine Corps, and was deployed to Iraq in 2003 during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He has also served at the state level, having been appointed by Gov. Terry McAuliffe to the Small Business Commission in 2013.
Qarni, whose family immigrated to the United States from Karachi, Pakistan, holds a bachelor’s in sociology from George Washington University as well as a master’s in history and teaching license from George Mason University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.