When Democrat Ghazala Hashmi unseated the incumbent Republican in the Virginia state elections, helping the state turn blue, she also became the first Muslim woman elected to the Virginia state Senate. After confronting turbulent emotions of identity, the community college professor quit her job to take her first shot at running for public office. The Indian American state senator talked to India-West just after the state Assembly, which after 26 years is now controlled by Democrats, passed four gun control bills, an issue that was on her election platform. This story appears after a tense day on Jan. 20 when 22,000 pro-gun activists gathered, many openly carrying arms to protest the state’s attempts to enact new gun regulations and throwing into stark relief what the new senator had told India-West:
Gun-control bills: It was quite interesting. Four years ago, the gun control platform was an anxiety causing one. The NRA was quite dominant and many Democrats did not want to talk about it openly. Then we had two very terrible tragedies. After the Virginia Beach shooting, the governor called for safety measures to be put in place but the GOP was dismissive and that really angered voters. It gave people the impetus to not be intimidated by the gun lobby and be open about where they stood on the issue.
On whether intimidation was in the realm of bodily harm: Some of our lawmakers and the governor have received threats but many of these have also come from outside the state. The motivation to stand up and be open about gun control is fueled by mothers and by families affected by tragedies. They are energized and a strong group of individuals.
Bipartisanship: If it is going to be there, it is going to be in state houses. After my swearing-in (Jan. 8), I noticed there is a willingness to engage on policy issues. We may not agree on gun control or reproductive issues but lawmakers want to engage on things that are good for the state. There are lawmakers who have worked for 20 years and have formed real friendships. Senator Jen Higgins and I are freshmen. She is a Republican but we are friends and we will be working together.
Whether gender played a role in her endorsement of Elizabeth Warren: I am so anxious to see a woman in the White House! We were robbed of that in 2016. We have to move to gender equity at all levels. But it wasn’t just this, Warren is smart as a whip, has a strong platform, can distill complex issues so the voter understands and connects. She is also a fellow academic! It was an honor for me when she called to ask for my endorsement.
Small donor vs big donor: Political funding is very complicated. Bernie Sanders can do it but candidates like me are dependent on big donors. My race was among the most competitive of races. The campaign raised $2.6 million; it is unfortunate we have to spend so much. I had thousands of donors who gave under $100 but I also had big donors who came in after the primaries. I was careful to select those who were aligned with my values.
What triggered this statement, “I realized I had a choice. I could remain unheard, unseen, and unrepresented; or, I could speak out, be visible, and dare to claim for myself and other marginalized communities the right to full participation in our democracy”: It started with the election of Donald Trump, the Muslim ban and a personal crisis in 2017. I remember pulling into the parking lot of the college where I had spent the last 15 years as a professor and administrator and could not get out of my car. I had a panic attack that this country is no longer home after 50 years. I was quiet about being Muslim and did not talk much about it in the workplace. Now I resolved to change that, be open and let people realize that policies directly affect people.
Being a Muslim on the stump: I did not really face anything terrible. I was attacked on social media and emails but I just didn’t pay attention. The worst hurt came from the vile attack ads from my opponent. The question I had on getting into the race was, ‘is this country my home?’ and the answer I received was, ‘yes’! There is hope. It may not seem like that but I want everyone to know this.
South Asian voter behavior: People tend to think that those votes are automatic. There was a lot of skepticism that I could be successful. The community is not polarized but segregated. Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs are doing their own thing, it’s insular. Pakistanis thought I was one of them and then were not excited when they learned I am Indian. One of my goals is to transcend these divisions and build bridges.
Current affairs in India: I have 1% or less of South Asian voters in my district, so no one addressed India’s affairs. Now, with issues like Kashmir and disenfranchisement of people, I am trying to find ways to speak to those concerns including at the federal level so I can help those who are being hurt.
Early political moment: I grew up in a politically aware household. We watched the Watergate hearings, I must have been 7 or 8 years old. I grew up in Georgia and I became engaged with the Jimmy Carter election. It was then that I began to identify with someone with moral integrity and try to act accordingly. Carter has been my personal hero. I was upset when Ronald Reagan won, I thought he was a superficial thinker.
