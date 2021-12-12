The Consulate General of India in San Francisco, in association with GOPIO-LA, GOPIO-OC, GOPIO-IE, RAOA, VHPA-LA, NFIA, IALA, EXCEL FDN-USA, STEP-2-STEP-UP, Telugu Assoc of SC, American Telegu Assoc, House of India (San Diego), and other Indian American organizations in Southern California, will hold a Virtual Consular Camp on Dec. 15, from 5 p.m.-6 p.m.
According to a press announcement, the camp is part of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” initiative. Interested individuals can log in with Zoom ID 869 9903 3086, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86999033086.
Prasad’s team will answer queries on the following issues, according to the release: Passport / Visas / Overseas Citizens of India Cards (OCI Cards) / Renunciation (Surrender) Certificates / Miscellaneous Services (attestations of Power of Attorney, PCC, Birth Certificates, Marriage Certificates, etc.).
For more information please call: Kewal Kanda (562-897-6976), Rajinder Dhunna (714-837-3149), Vasu Pawar (760-220-6004),
Sunil Agarwal (310-343-9471), Charu Shivakumar (626-497-5537) Ashok Patnaik (562-274-3210), Rani Kuusto (562-756-3855), Rinda Sama (949-421-7248), Rajshree Mudaliar (858-342-5260), and Venkat Peddi (626-833-4201).
