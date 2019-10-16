President Donald Trump’s immigration policies are making it harder for international students to obtain their visas, with many facing inordinate delays, according to some U.S. universities.
This issue grabbed headlines after Ismail B. Ajjawi, a Harvard-bound Palestinian resident of Lebanon, was detained at Boston Logan International Airport and turned away from the U.S. because of social media posts by his Facebook friends. According to an article in the Harvard Crimson, he eventually made it to campus ten days later, “likely aided by Harvard’s name and University President Lawrence S. Bacow.”
The article reported that “visa processing delays, denials, and cancellations have become more common under Trump administration immigration policy for citizens of certain countries.”
Drawing attention to the issue, Bacow, in a welcome message to students Sept. 4 wrote, “Since May, the obstacles facing individuals ensnared in the nation’s visa and immigration process have only grown. Various international students and scholars eager to establish lives here on our campus find themselves the subject of scrutiny and suspicion in the name of national security, and they are reconsidering the value of joining our community in the face of disruptions and delays.”
He added that he shared his thoughts with members of Congress during a recent trip to Washington, D.C., and also sent a letter to the Secretary of State and the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security to express “my concerns about the lasting effects the treatment of our friends and colleagues, here at Harvard and elsewhere.”
He pointed to letters he sent to DHS and the State Department noting visa delays were “making these scholars’ attendance and engagement in the university unpredictable and anxiety-ridden.”
“Students report difficulties getting initial visas—from delays to denials. Scholars have experienced postponements and disruptions for what have previously been routine immigration processes such as family visas, renewals of status, or clearance for international travel,” he wrote.
According to an article published by the American Institute of Physics, university leaders across the U.S. are raising concerns about these new changes to immigration procedures.
In May, 29 leaders of higher education institutions in New Jersey sent a letter to Congress concerning the “disturbing increase in the number — and length — of impediments put in the path of our international students, faculty, and staff,” it said, adding that the leaders of 30 universities and colleges in Michigan sent a similar letter to Congress in June.
The letters, as per the American Institute of Physics, report that “OPT processing times have increased from a previous maximum of 3 months to between 3.5 and 5.5 months, causing students to delay or miss employment opportunities.”
They also cite a “staggering” doubling in the number of Requests for Evidence (RFEs) by DHS relating to H1-B visas between the third and fourth quarters of fiscal year 2017.
The letters also cited a January policy brief by the American Immigration Lawyers Association that stated processing delays for all visas have reached a “crisis level” under the Trump administration.
Over 80 House Democrats sent a letter in February to USCIS regarding case processing delays.
In its reply, USCIS stated that backlogs “are not a new phenomenon” and said it was a result of various factors, including increased workloads, staffing challenges and technology changes.
