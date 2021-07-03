Indian American-led Vianai Systems recently concluded a Series B round of funding, led by SoftBank Investment Adviser, securing the human-centered AI platform $140 million in funds.
Vianai will use the new capital to accelerate the delivery of its human-centered AI platform and products to enterprises worldwide.
“We have been working hard to build a better AI platform, one that puts human judgment at the center of systems that bring vast AI capabilities to amplify human potential,” Vishal Sikka, founder and CEO of Vianai, said in a statement. “I am grateful for the trust and the confidence that our customers and our investors have put in us as we help enterprises achieve great, purposeful transformations with human-centered AI.”
For many enterprises, AI has not lived up to its hype. AI's true potential originates from the ability to put humans at the center of technological solutions. Vianai’s pioneering human-centered AI approach amplifies human judgment, thus empowering domain experts with AI tools to deliver powerful business value. Vianai has already delivered successful business outcomes to numerous world-leading enterprises, a news release said.
“With the AI revolution underway, we believe Vianai’s human-centered AI platform and products provide global enterprises with operational and customer intelligence to make better business decisions,” said Deep Nishar, senior managing partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers. “We are pleased to partner with Dr. Sikka and the Vianai team to support their ambition to fulfill AI’s promise to drive fundamental digital transformations.”
Sikka, who earned his Ph.D. in AI from Stanford University, is the former CEO of Infosys and former executive board member and head of products at SAP.
