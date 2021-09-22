NEW DELHI – Before leaving for the United States of America Sept. 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the visit would be an occasion to strengthen the comprehensive global strategic partnership with the U.S.
The prime minister further said that the visit would be an occasion to consolidate relations with our strategic partners – Japan and Australia – and to take forward our collaboration on important global issues.
In a departure statement, Modi said he will be visiting the U.S. from Sept. 22-25 at the invitation of President Joe Biden.
"During my visit, I will review the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with President Biden and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. I am also looking forward to meeting Vice President Kamala Harris to explore opportunities for cooperation between our two nations particularly in the area of science and technology," Modi said.
The prime minister mentioned that he will participate in the first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit along with President Biden, Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison and Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga.
"The Summit provides an opportunity to take stock of the outcomes of our Virtual Summit in March this year and identify priorities for future engagements based on our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region," he said.
Prime Minister Modi said that he will meet Prime Minister Morrison and Prime Minister Suga to take stock of the strong bilateral relations with their respective countries and continue our useful exchanges on regional and global issues. "I will conclude my visit with an address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on the pressing global challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues," he said.
