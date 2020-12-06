Former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy is being tapped to take on the role once again in the Biden Administration, according to a Politico report.
The Indian American currently co-chairs the Biden-Harris Transition's Covid-19 task force.
Transition co-chair and former Obama administration official Jeff Zients is set to serve as the White House’s Covid-19 coordinator, added the Politico report.
Murthy, the former U.S. surgeon general under Obama, is expected to return to that role, but with a broader portfolio that will include acting as the top medical expert and public face of the effort, it said.
“It will be like an amplified, [Surgeon General] on steroids plus,” a source close to Biden told Politico, adding that Murthy will have a “broader portfolio” that covers both the immediate pandemic crisis and, once it ends, more systemic health care issues including substance abuse, mental health and racial disparities in health care.
Murthy served as the 19th Surgeon General of the United States, from Dec. 15, 2014 to April 21, 2017, tackling the opioid epidemic, promoting childhood vaccines and warning about the dangers of e-cigarettes, as well as fighting the spread of Ebola and the Zika virus.
Known for his soft-spoken demeanor, he is the author of the New York Times bestseller "Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World.”
Murthy was asked to resign by President Trump in 2017, even though he was named to a four-year term by former President Obama.
Prior to joining the Obama administration, he founded Doctors for America, a nonprofit group advocating for improved healthcare access.
In his early years as an ER doctor, Murthy treated many gunshot victims and has spoken out consistently against gun violence.
On Dec. 3, Biden spoke with Anthony Fauci, who leads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He told CNN he is making Fauci a chief medical adviser and a member of his Covid-19 advisory team.
(With IANS reports)
