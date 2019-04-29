The George Institute for Global Health in India April 15 announced that Dr. Vivekanand Jha has taken over as the president of the International Society of Nephrology.
Jha assumed the role at the conclusion of the World Congress of Nephrology at Melbourne, Australia.
Currently the executive director of the George Institute for Global Health India and professor of nephrology at the University of Oxford, Jha is recognized as an expert on the burden of kidney disease and its socio-economic impact on low-middle income countries, according to an institute news release.
Having joined the ISN community as an ISN Fellow, he set up his own laboratory at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh.
He has carried out large scale epidemiological studies, conducted key clinical trials to find treatment for many kidney diseases and conducted basic laboratory research, the institute said.
Working with organizations such as the World Health Organization, Kidney Disease Improving Global Outcomes and the Declaration of Istanbul Custodian Group, Jha has helped develop clinical practice guidelines and advocacy papers, it said.
He is the first Indian and only the second person from Asia to ascend to the presidency of ISN in the 59-year history of the organization.
"The new Executive Committee and Council is committed to work towards the ISN’s mission, in particular, towards the goal of universal healthcare for patients with kidney disease, in line with the United Nations sustainable development goals." said Jha, adding, "consistent with the emerging trends in the way medicine will be practiced in the next decade, the ISN is committed to contributing to the global knowledge economy.
“By increasing research capacity worldwide, we can help the global nephrology community contribute to the knowledge base by carry out high-quality studies that seek to answer the important clinical question and add to the evidence base that drives quality affordable and sustainable healthcare delivery,” Jha added. “By working together, we can advance nephrology worldwide."
The International Society of Nephrology is a global organization of nephrologists and allied professionals dedicated to advancing worldwide kidney health.
It has over 10,000 members and over 100 affiliated societies. The mission of ISN is to bridge the gaps of available care through advocacy and collaborations, to build capacity with healthcare professionals via granting programs, education and research and to develop a stronger understanding of how to manage kidney diseases and engage in a collaborative effort to improve prevention, diagnosis and treatment by connecting communities.
