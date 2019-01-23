Realizing the importance of active engagement in local, state and national elections, a non-partisan organization called Voice of Indian American Voters, aka VIA Voters, was launched Jan. 13 at the Waterford Banquets in Elmhurst, Ill.
The founding members of the group are prominent business persons and community members Sanjjeev Singh, Dr. Anuja Gupta and Dr. Bharat Barai.
Inviting Indian Americans to join in this “movement,” Singh stated on Facebook: “We can’t afford to remain bystander any longer,” adding, “Looking forward to help and support from all of you in uniting our community under this non-partisan platform.”
On its Facebook page, the organization describes itself as a “non-partisan organization committed to create a united and stronger voice for Indian American voters at the ballot box.”
The group, according to a report on Chicagotribune.com, intends to organize seminars and debates of public office candidates to create a more informed voter base, create a national list of Indian Americans, and start local chapters in other cities that have a sizable Indian population like New Jersey, New York, Dallas, Los Angeles.
“In our businesses we often need to interact with elected public officials and a big goal for me to initiate such a cause was to seek a better level of engagement with them,” Chicagotribune.com quoted Gupta as saying. Gupta is a physician and real-estate developer of the Verandah Retirement Community.
The leadership council of the group includes prominent citizens and community leaders of local organizations.
The inaugural event of the group is a reception of the Chicago mayoral candidates for the Indian American community that is scheduled for Feb. 10 at Taft Highschool in Chicago.
“Indian Americans are the most successful minority in the country, yet currently we do not get the attention we deserve from elected officials because there is no significant powerful group,” Chicagotribune.com quoted Singh, president of ASAR America, Inc., a technology company based in Naperville, Ill., as saying.
“As a community we need to be more involved in the voting process. The time has come to engage more seriously in our civic responsibility in keeping with our economic and social success,” added Barai, a practicing oncologist and president of the Indiana-based Prime Partners Inc.
