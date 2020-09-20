NORWALK, Calif. — Mahatma Gandhi said, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” For 140 volunteers, who have toiled to better society against the background of COVID-19, nothing could have been truer.
For 19 Sundays in a row, these volunteers, at the behest of the Joy of Sharing Foundation, based at the Sanatan Dharma Temple here, have distributed 21,000 freshly cooked vegetarian meals and distributed 7,600 bags of free groceries to 24,000 people living in 40 different cities that neighbor the foundation’s premises.
While Bhikhubhai Patel spearheads the work of the foundation, others who joined in to help those impacted by the coronavirus included the father-son duo of Adhir and Shrenik Shah; the Gandhi couple, Dr. Varun and Sheenika, whose idea it was to engage in this activity.
The Gujarati Society of Southern California pitched in as did Dr. Nitin Shah and Prabu and Anandi Shankar of The Good Karma LA. The latter organization drew up the recipes, grocery lists, found volunteers and managed the kitchen making the task of cooking and feeding look easy. It was also mentioned that the TGKLA’s street team in the past eight weeks had also served 2,500 hot meals and 1,350 masks to over 5,000 homeless people in Skid Row.
To honor, congratulate and celebrate this monumental operation, Joy of Sharing held an outdoor, socially distant volunteer appreciation lunch on Sept. 13 at their community center. Shirish Dayal, who helps manage the Joy of Sharing Foundation, expressed gratitude to every volunteer and donor. Donors include Vihar, U Turn Lives, Vitco Foods, Big Saver Foods and The Shah Family Foundation.
Each volunteer was given a token of appreciation – a COVID-19 personal protection kit and a unique certificate with artwork donated by Surendra Shah Patel with the artist painstakingly hand painting each of the 140 certificates.
The hot meals distribution will continue in October and beyond. To volunteer or donated contact Joy of Sharing Foundation Program Director Aarti Saluja at aarti@joysofsharing.com.
