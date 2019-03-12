Mobile advertising company Vungle Inc. co-founder and former chief executive officer Zain Jaffer, and his legal representation at Edleson & Rezzo, March 12 announced that he is filing a lawsuit against the company, alleging he was wrongfully terminated.
Jaffer, a British-Indian, filed the suit claiming it was in violation of California labor laws.
Vungle’s Board of Directors removed Jaffer as CEO – a position he held for nearly seven years – in 2017 shortly after learning of his arrest by sheriff’s deputies who had been called to his home following reports by family that he was unresponsive and acting bizarrely, according to a news release distributed by the firm.
At the time, Vungle issued a news release making clear that the firing was because of the arrest and was unrelated to job performance. The company said the board had fired Jaffer within 24 hours of learning about his arrest record, the release said.
Following the incident, the District Attorney’s Office ultimately dismissed all charges and took the very unusual step of releasing a statement saying the facts did not support the case and that the incident resulted from Jaffer “being in a state of unconsciousness caused by prescription medication,” according to the firm.
A former Vungle board member publicly stated that she resigned from the board due to ethical concerns related to the way Jaffer was terminated, complaining that the board dismissed Jaffer “based on presumption of guilt” and ignoring that “we live in a democracy where [a] key legal right is presumption of innocence” and a defendant is innocent until proven guilty, it said.
Jaffer’s lawsuit alleges that Vungle violated California Labor Code Section 432.7, which expressly prohibits employers from terminating employees because of an arrest that did not result in a conviction, according to the firm.
Jaffer further claims that Vungle seized ownership of company shares due him, amounting to tens of millions of dollars, and refused to pay substantial bonuses due him, the lawsuit added.
Jaffer said Vungle has continued to disregard his rights as an employee and shareholder, forcing him to file the lawsuit to get the company to follow the law.
“Once I was absolved of any wrongdoing, I was looking forward to a friendly relationship with the company,” Jaffer said in a statement. “Instead, Vungle unfairly and unlawfully sought to destroy my career, blocked my efforts to sell my own shares or transfer shares to family members, and tried to prevent me from purchasing shares in the company.”
Jaffer is represented by Louis “Chip” Edleson and Joann Rezzo of Edleson & Rezzo, a San Diego, Calif., law firm that routinely represents high level executives in employment disputes.
“The law is very clear: employers cannot fire employees because of an arrest that does not result in a conviction,” Rezzo said. “Vungle did exactly that, and then the company announced what it had done to the press. With this clear supporting evidence, this is one of the strongest employment cases we have ever seen. And, based on Mr. Jaffer’s compensation package and loss of valuable stock, his case has the potential to be one of the largest cases ever for wrongful termination of employment.”
While the firm did not specify in an e-mail to India-West the amount Jaffer would be seeking, it did cite a previous case as an example of what may be coming his way, should all go well for his case.
"My firm won almost $20 million for an employee who asserted similar claims against Allstate Insurance Company," Joann F. Rezzo told India-West, adding that the amount to be awarded would be entirely within the discretion of the jury. "Mr. Jaffer’s potential recovery is much, much higher."
Rezzo added that the firm doesn't aspire to settle outside of court but will do so if it's in their best interest.
"We never take cases expecting or 'hoping' for a settlement," Rezzo said. "While many attorneys have a business model of 'file and settle,' we have a business model of 'file and take the case to trial.' That said, if Vungle decides to do the right thing, we would not refuse to settle."
Jaffer founded Vungle in 2011. Under his leadership as CEO, the company grew beyond $300 million in annual revenue, set up eight international offices, and hired 200-plus employees, according to the release.
He was the largest shareholder of Vungle prior to the firing and remains the company’s second-largest shareholder. However, he still retains the largest voting powers of any shareholder, it said.
When asked if Jaffer would hope to seek reinstatement to the company he co-founded if a jury finds in his favor, Rezzo said, "While Mr. Jaffer would like nothing more than to regain control of the company he co-founded, the law only allows for monetary damages in this type of case."
