File photo of Democratic vice presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris, dancing with the Shaw University cheerleaders and marching band on Sept. 28, 2020 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan is getting slammed for describing the Indian American U.S. Senator as "giddy,” and her light-hearted dancing during a campaign stop as "embarrassing,” “insubstantial" and "frivolous.” (Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)