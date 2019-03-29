The Walt Disney Company has announced that Ravi Ahuja will join the senior leadership team of Walt Disney Television upon the close of the 21st Century Fox acquisition as president of business operations and chief financial officer.
In this role, Ahuja will oversee finance, strategic planning, business development, affiliate sales and distribution, technology, music affairs, consumer insights and labor relations for the division.
In addition, he will work closely with business units to optimize and grow revenues and operating income, and will liaise with Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International segment in regards to advertising sales and content distribution, according to Disney.
Ahuja currently serves as chief financial officer for the Fox Networks Group. In this position, the company said, he has direct management of finance and accounting while also overseeing business development for all FNG business units: Fox Broadcasting Company; Fox Cable Networks, including FX Networks; Fox Sports Media Group and National Geographic Partners; and Fox Networks Group Europe and Africa and Latin America.
Ahuja became a part of Fox in 2007. Prior to his appointment as CFO at Fox, Ahuja was executive vice president of business operations and development. His group contributed to investments and acquisitions, including the National Geographic Partners, YES Network and Sports Time Ohio RSN transactions and in the planning and formulation of Fox Networks’ new channel strategy, said Disney. Ahuja’s group was also active in new technology initiatives, including Hulu and Roku.
Before joining Fox, Ahuja spent eight years at Virgin Entertainment Group, Inc. in executive roles, ultimately becoming chief financial officer. Prior to joining Virgin, he was in the consulting practice at McKinsey and Company and began his career in investment banking.
Ahuja holds both a bachelor’s degree and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
